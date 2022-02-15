$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 571.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $25.55. 12,724,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,546,019. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

