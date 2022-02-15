$0.38 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $576,318,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $156,425,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,921. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.