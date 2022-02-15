$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. 907,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

