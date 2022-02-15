$0.49 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,457. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

