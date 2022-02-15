$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Autohome posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Autohome stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 20,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,150. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
