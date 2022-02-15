$0.70 EPS Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. Brady has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

