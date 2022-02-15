-$0.72 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is $1.06. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QURE stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 43,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,064. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

