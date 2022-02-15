$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.16. Colliers International Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colliers International Group.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.
CIGI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. 68,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
