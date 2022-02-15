-$1.24 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.84). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.06. 20,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

