$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,347 shares of company stock worth $11,238,288. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 89,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

