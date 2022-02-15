$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

