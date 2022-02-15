$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 138,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.