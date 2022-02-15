$1.99 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $207.00 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $199.86 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

