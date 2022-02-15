12,454 Shares in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,915 shares of company stock valued at $515,520. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

