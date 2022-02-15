125,786 Shares in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Triple-S Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

