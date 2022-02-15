1,300,000 Shares in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Purchased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Tricida comprises about 1.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $367,621 in the last ninety days. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

