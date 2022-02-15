1,619 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

