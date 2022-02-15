162,620 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by BioImpact Capital LLC

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,000. Intellia Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.4% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NTLA stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
