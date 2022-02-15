$179.61 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $194.70 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $583.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $598.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $877.88 million, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $973.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. 1,004,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,984. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

