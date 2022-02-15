179,392 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Acquired by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.44% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

