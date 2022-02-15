$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 386.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kaman by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

