$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.00. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $219.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

