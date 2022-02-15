$2.13 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 931,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,865,000 after purchasing an additional 440,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 103,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

