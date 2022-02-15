$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.42. Five Below reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. Five Below has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

