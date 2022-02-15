20,000 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Bought by Benefit Street Partners LLC

Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

FRWAU stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

