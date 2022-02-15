$209.49 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,880. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TriMas by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

