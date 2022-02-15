2,183,532 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,183,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,811,000. Coupang comprises 0.9% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coupang by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 53,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,450,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last three months.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

