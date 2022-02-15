$241.68 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $241.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $830.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $833.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.08 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

