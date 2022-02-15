25,628 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.
MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
