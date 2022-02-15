25,628 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.