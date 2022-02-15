$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Prothena has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

