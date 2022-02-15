$288.48 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $288.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $954.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 5.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

