$298.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $298.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.20 million to $326.02 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

