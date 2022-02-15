2seventy bio Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($12.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.65) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.41) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

