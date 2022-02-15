2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

