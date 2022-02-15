31,159 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:FUBO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.09.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
