31,159 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.09.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.