$354.63 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will post sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.27 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LTH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 318,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

