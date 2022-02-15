359,100 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.