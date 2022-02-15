$39.30 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post sales of $39.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.04 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $152.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 18,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $245.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 192,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.