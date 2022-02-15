$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.04. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

