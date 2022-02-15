$41.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.54 million to $41.60 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

ZYXI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,618. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

