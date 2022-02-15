4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.30

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 1960973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.20.

4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

