$647.32 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $647.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.54 million to $662.73 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

VC stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,328. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 2.04.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

