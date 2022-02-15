66,473 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,305,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $19,955,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,164,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

