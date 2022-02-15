$7.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce sales of $7.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

TARS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

