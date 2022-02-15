$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $19,259,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

