7,239 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,696,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ISCB stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.



