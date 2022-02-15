$80.38 Million in Sales Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to post $80.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.92 million and the lowest is $76.84 million. Veris Residential reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year sales of $316.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veris Residential.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 302,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veris Residential (VRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.