805,221 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBAC. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

