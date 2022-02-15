$91.59 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post sales of $91.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $381.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SBCF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 308,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.