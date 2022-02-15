$93.45 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post sales of $93.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.
Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
